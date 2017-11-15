LEWISTON — The Lewiston Recreation Division canceled its daytime programs Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism at the armory on Central Avenue.

Jason Hanken, superintendent of the division, said it appeared that nothing significant was stolen, but that the vandals spray-painted graffiti on the gym floor and set-off fire extinguishers. The glass front of a vending machine was smashed and items were taken. Eggs were taken from a refrigerator and flung about the building.

“There’s damage all over the place, so it’s going to take a while to figure out what actually happened,” he said Wednesday morning. “Police are evaluating the scene and hopefully we’ll be cleaned up by this evening.”

The vandalism spree was captured by security cameras. Police interviewed potential suspects and witnesses Wednesday and the break-in remained under investigation Wednesday night.

Programs scheduled for Wednesday night, like basketball and volleyball, would go on as planned, Hanken said.

“The amazing building crew has already cleaned the gym,” he said.

City officials said security cameras were installed at the armory five months ago. Police did not say what they found in the footage.

