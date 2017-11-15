An 18-year-old injured Tuesday in a crash in Litchfield was listed in good condition Wednesday at Central Maine Medical Center.

Gavin Chasse, of Litchfield, was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital after he was found breathing but unresponsive in his truck following a head-on crash about 4:20 p.m. on Huntington Hill Road.

On Tuesday, Chasse was driving north in his 1994 GMC 1500 pickup on the rural two-lane road while Michael Rinaldi, 54, of Bowdoin, was driving south in his Ford F150.

According to the Maine State Police, the accident remains under investigation.

Trooper Ian Dunn said when he arrived at the scene Tuesday, both vehicles were in the roadway. Rinaldi had suffered only minor injuries, while Chasse was still in his truck. Dunn said Rinaldi had been interviewed, and police were waiting to speak to Chasse.

The crash shut down Huntington Hill Road for several hours and an accident reconstruction is expected to be completed.

