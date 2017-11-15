IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

10:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

2:32 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Canaan Road.

5:58 p.m., a fire call was taken on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:26 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

5:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:13 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:39 p.m., a scam was reported on Boardman Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ferry Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., theft was reported on Adams Street.

12:35 p.m., theft was reported on Academy Circle.

2:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

7:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parlin Street.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 4:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

10:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Kimball Street.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:37 p.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.

3:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

5:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

6:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

9 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Devon Clark, 18, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of arson.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:11 a.m., Daileen Lillian Cutler, 27, of Troy, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4:48 p.m., Marissa R. Hudson, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

11:15 p.m., Brandon Toner, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., John Jackson, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., Joseph G. Grenier, 31, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

8:26 p.m., Shanna Olivia Strickland, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

8:26 p.m., Adam David Strickland, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., Katrina M. Lavoie, 38, of an unknown town, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.

5:21 p.m., a 14-year-old was summoned on a charge of shoplifting and possessing liquor while a minor.

6:19 p.m., William Perry Moody, 40, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.

11:11 p.m., Charles M. McCarty, 51, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

