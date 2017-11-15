IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
10:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.
2:32 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Canaan Road.
5:58 p.m., a fire call was taken on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:26 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
5:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.
7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
9:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:13 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Weston Avenue.
6:39 p.m., a scam was reported on Boardman Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ferry Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., theft was reported on Adams Street.
12:35 p.m., theft was reported on Academy Circle.
2:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.
7:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parlin Street.
8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.
Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 4:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Palmyra Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
10:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Kimball Street.
1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:37 p.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.
3:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
5:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.
6:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
9 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Devon Clark, 18, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of arson.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:11 a.m., Daileen Lillian Cutler, 27, of Troy, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
4:48 p.m., Marissa R. Hudson, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
11:15 p.m., Brandon Toner, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., John Jackson, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., Joseph G. Grenier, 31, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
8:26 p.m., Shanna Olivia Strickland, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
8:26 p.m., Adam David Strickland, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., Katrina M. Lavoie, 38, of an unknown town, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.
5:21 p.m., a 14-year-old was summoned on a charge of shoplifting and possessing liquor while a minor.
6:19 p.m., William Perry Moody, 40, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.
11:11 p.m., Charles M. McCarty, 51, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.