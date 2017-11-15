ORONO — ​Spire’s editorial team of graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Maine invites submissions for the second issue of the online journal, Spire, the Maine Journal of Conservation and Sustainability. The release is set for spring 2018.

Perspectives from students and people in diverse careers and fields throughout the state are needed to join this dialogue to influence environmental change.

Three selections in the inaugural issue include a Maine Woods National Park photography project; a survey of Maine wild blueberry fields, wildflowers and bees; and a story about Ray Phillips, a hermit who lived for 44 years on Manana Island adjacent to Monhegan.

Submissions should in some way concern the environment, conservation and/or sustainability — whether it’s ​current developments, ongoing issues, scientific findings or artistic insights on environmental themes.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10.

For more information, visit umaine.edu/spire or email [email protected].

