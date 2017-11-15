An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday after he set construction equipment on fire in Sandy River Plantation, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Devon Clark, of Rangeley, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on a charge of arson, a Class A felony, after hunters found a bulldozer early Tuesday morning that had been lit on fire. It’s unknown when the fire was set.

A track excavator owned by Cousineau Inc. in Wilton and discovered Tuesday in Sandy Hill Plantation was stolen but not damaged. Contributed photo Devon Clark Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

A track excavator and a bulldozer owned by Cousineau Inc. in Wilton were both stolen, according to Sgt. Joel Davis of the fire marshal’s office, and apparently taken for a “joyride” off Beech Hill Road before the bulldozer got stuck in the mud in the swampy area.

Clark was arrested for allegedly setting the bulldozer on fire, but Davis said further charges are likely. The fire marshal’s office is also investigating others who may have been involved in the crimes.

While the excavator was not damaged, the lost bulldozer alone was probably worth more than $150,000, Davis said. The owner has insurance, he believes. The fire marshal’s office was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Rangeley Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol and the Maine Warden Service.

Davis expects to release more information on the investigation and further arrests later on in the day, he said.

This story will be updated.

