PHILLIPS — A Temple woman and her daughters were injured Tuesday night when the car she was driving struck a tree on Bridge Street.

“Speed and alcohol appear to be factors,” Sgt. Matt Brann wrote in a report to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Tabatha Chabot, 34, of Temple, and her daughters were injured Tuesday afternoon when this car, which Chabot was driving, struck a tree on Bridge Street in Phillips. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Tabatha Chabot, 34, was driving a 2002 Dodge Intrepid when it failed to negotiate a turn and a hit a tree head-on, Brann wrote.

Chabot might have suffered a fractured femur. Daughters Shaila Mondor, 14, complained of foot pain and Ava Cox, 7, complained of head pain, Brann wrote.

All three were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulances to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for treatment.

Chabot was charged with one count each of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, Nichols wrote.

Both are class D charges. A conviction on the charge is punishable by a maximum 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The car was towed from the scene.

The accident was reported at 6:11 p.m.

Deputy Derrick Doucette is the lead investigator, assisted by Brann. They were also assisted by NorthStar and Phillips Fire Department at the accident scene.

