NEWCASTLE — St. Patrick Church and the town’s ecumenical food pantry seeks donations of canned vegetables, cranberry sauce/jelly, stuffing mix, and canned pumpkin for Thanksgiving baskets that will be provided for hundreds of families in Lincoln County. Monetary donations also will be accept.

Donations can be dropped off before and after Masses at St. Patrick on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, or at the church office, 380 Academy Hill Road, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.