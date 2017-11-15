SMITHFIELD — Thanksgiving baskets are available to Smithfield residents.
To reserve one, call 362-4772 by Friday, Nov. 17.
Call the Town Office to reserve one by Nov. 17.
SMITHFIELD — Thanksgiving baskets are available to Smithfield residents.
To reserve one, call 362-4772 by Friday, Nov. 17.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.