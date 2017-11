WINTHROP — A free Thanksgiving Day dinner will be offered from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, in the hall of St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133.

All are welcome at the event, which is organized by the Winthrop Rotary.

Takeout meals also are available. To sign up for delivery, call 377-7210.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.