A teenager was killed when his car was struck by a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with a skid steer and other equipment in Turner Wednesday morning.

The accident involved three vehicles and forced the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department to shut down Route 4 near its intersection with Route 117 for nearly five hours. The crash was reported at 7:23 a.m.

Alan Coffin, 17, of Turner, died at the scene, Lt. Glenn J. Holt said in a statement. Coffin was driving a 2007 four-door Suzuki Forenza sedan west on Route 117 when he came to a stop at the Route 4 intersection.

Coffin started to cross Route 4 and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram, four-door pickup truck that was towing the trailer. The driver of the pickup, Nicholas Dupile, 35, of Turner, was not injured in the collision.

Dupile’s truck pushed Coffin’s sedan along Route 4 before the vehicles hit a third vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Harry Haylock, 45, of Hartford. Haylock was not hurt and drove from the scene.

Police said Route 4 was closed for about 4½ hours while officers from the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit investigated.

Dupile and Coffin’s vehicles have been impounded, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

