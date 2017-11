MERCER — The organizers of the Christmas Craft Fair in Mercer seeks vendors for the Dec. 2 event set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center.

Table rentals cost $10 for one or $15 for two. Proceeds will benefit the Mercer United Methodist Church.

For a reservation, call Marlene Redlevske at 587-2414, Tina Stevens at 362-4711 or Sharon Lambert at 587-2511.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.