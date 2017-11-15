Two men were left homeless Wednesday morning by a fire that destroyed their modular home on rural Pease Hill Road in Anson.

No one was injured and no animals were at the home when the fire was called in about 9:40 a.m., according to Anson Fire Chief Jeremy Manzer.

He said the two occupants were not at home when the fire started, apparently in or around a wood stove. The home was insured.

Manzer said an investigator from the state fire marshal’s office and a representative of the American Red Cross of Maine were at the scene about 1 p.m., assessing the damage and cause of the fire and rendering assistance.

Manzer said the double-wide modular home had an addition attached.

“There’s some still standing, but it’s completely ruined,” he said. “The only thing left is a couple of exterior walls.”

Manzer said he didn’t get the name of the owner or the tenants immediately.

The Red Cross was working with a family of two Wednesday to ensure they have food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials following a single-family home fire. Over the next several days, the Red Cross will remain in contact with them to provide financial assistance and community referrals.

Fire crews from Anson, Madison, Starks, Solon, Norridgewock and Athens were sent to the area as part of the mutual-aid pact among towns. A Somerset County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the scene, as were ambulances from the Anson/Madison Ambulance Service.

“We started as an exterior defensive operation until we had the fire knocked down. Then we were able to move into what was remaining of the standing structure as an interior attack,” he said. “There were no injuries. There was no one home at the time of the fire.”

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

