WATERVILLE — Aqua City Actors Theatre continues its Between the Lines play reading series with “The Seagull” by Anton Chekhov.

The dramatic play reading will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, in Studio 93 at The Center, 93 Main St.

“The Seagull,” written in 1894, is the first of Anton Chekhov’s four major plays and made theater history when directed by the legendary Konstantin Stanislavsky for the Moscow Art Theatre in 1898. This play dramatizes the romantic and artistic conflicts between four characters: the fading actress Irina Arkádina, her son the playwright Konstantin Tréplev, the famous author Boris Trigórin, and the ingenue Nina. Reading these four leading roles will be local thespians Marie Cormier, Michael Pullen, Bart Shattuck and Emilienne Ouellette. Seven other readers fill out the ensemble cast.

An open discussion between the actors and audience will follow the reading.

The event is made possible by the Waterville Public Library and Waterville Creates! with ACAT.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit acattheatre.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.