An Evening of Jazz and Blues will feature New Shades of Blue at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in the Bryant Room of the Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, in Washington.

The band has an eclectic mix of old-time jazz favorites, blues, original compositions and sometimes reggae. The core of Shades of Blue is Juliane Gardner, lead vocalist and piano, and Chris Poulin, lead guitar/vocals/flute.

Coffee, beverages and desserts will be offered. A $5 donation is suggested.

For more information, call the library at 845-2663.

