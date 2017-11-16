Eric McDonnell, 14, of Augusta, a member of Boy Scout Troop 603, hand-crafted and painted three cedar wooden benches for his Eagle Scout Project, according to a news release from Sara Grant, co-chairwoman of the Augusta Age-Friendly Committee.
Eric took durability into consideration while crafting the benches and finished them with a weather-resistant shellac.
The benches will be located at the three public pools in Augusta next spring. To ensure preservation, the benches will be stored in the sheds at each of the pools at the end of the summer seasons.
The next part of this project will be to complete a picnic table that will be available for use at an Augusta location.
The Augusta Age-Friendly Committee partnered with the Boy Scout Troop and Eric to increase safe and accessible seating options throughout Augusta for people of all ages.
This project already increased the intergenerational mingling that Augusta Age-Friendly has adapted as a commitment towards increasing livability within the community, according to the release.