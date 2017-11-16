Eric McDonnell, 14, of Augusta, a member of Boy Scout Troop 603, hand-crafted and painted three cedar wooden benches for his Eagle Scout Project, according to a news release from Sara Grant, co-chairwoman of the Augusta Age-Friendly Committee.

Eric took durability into consideration while crafting the benches and finished them with a weather-resistant shellac.

Boy Scout Troop 603's Eric McDonnell, of Augusta, recently finished making three wooden benches as part of his Eagle Scout Project. The benches will be placed next spring at Augusta's three public pools. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The benches will be located at the three public pools in Augusta next spring. To ensure preservation, the benches will be stored in the sheds at each of the pools at the end of the summer seasons.

The next part of this project will be to complete a picnic table that will be available for use at an Augusta location.

The Augusta Age-Friendly Committee partnered with the Boy Scout Troop and Eric to increase safe and accessible seating options throughout Augusta for people of all ages.

This project already increased the intergenerational mingling that Augusta Age-Friendly has adapted as a commitment towards increasing livability within the community, according to the release.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.