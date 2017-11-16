A Biddeford man was arrested early Thursday and accused of leading police on a high-speed chase down the Maine Turnpike with his 2-year-old daughter in the back seat.

The chase ended when Michael Messier, 25, drove off the road, police said. The girl was unhurt.

Maine State Police say this SUV crashed at the Saco exit of the Maine Turnpike during a police chase on Wednesday, and the driver fled into the woods, leaving a toddler in the vehicle. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Michael Messier Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

The incident began around 9 p.m. Wednesday when police say Messier sped past a state police cruiser going 111 mph southbound on the turnpike in Portland.

Trooper Gavin Hagar gave chase, but Messier refused to stop. He lost control of his GMC Terrain SUV at the Saco exit, with the vehicle going down an embankment. Police said Messier ran off, leaving his daughter strapped in a child safety seat in the back.

Saco and Biddeford police searched for Messier but couldn’t immediately find him. He was then arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday when police said he tried to wave down motorists near the crash scene.

The girl was taken to a hospital for a quick check and then reunited with her mother, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Messier was also taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and treated for mild hypothermia.

He was charged with eluding a police officer and violating his bail. The latter charge stemmed from Messier’s release from jail a few days ago on a domestic violence charge, McCausland said.

Messier was taken to the York County Jail. McCausland said additional charges are expected to be filed.

