Two people were seriously injured when a car and delivery truck collided on Thursday in Unity, according to a news release from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the crash about 12:45 p.m., Sgt. Nicholas R. Oettinger said in the release.

A 1998 Plymouth Neon, driven by Brandi Reynolds, 35, of Unity, was stopped at a stop sign on Depot Road at the intersection with Route 220. When the Neon moved away from the stop sign, it collided with a 2015 machinery delivery truck that was traveling south on Route 220.

Reynolds and her passenger, Patty Bishop, 56, also of Unity, both suffered serious injuries and “were transported for emergency care,” according to Oettinger. The driver of the truck, Bradley Brockway, 73, of Albion, was not injured.

Oettinger is investigating the crash and wrote that the sheriff’s office completed an accident reconstruction and laser mapping of the crash scene.

The Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit and the Unity Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.