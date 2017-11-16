A man has been charged with setting a fire that destroyed two buildings at the former Lincoln paper mill.

Officials say David Parsons, of Lincoln, a former worker at the mill, was charged Thursday with three counts of arson.

More than a dozen fire departments were called in to help douse the fire that started Wednesday afternoon and destroyed a 300-foot-long warehouse and a scale shed.

The fire raised concerns about toxins on the site. Lincoln officials voted to seek a Superfund designation for the site that’s contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos, dioxin, heavy metals and PCBs.

Arson carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Parsons was held at the Penobscot County Jail, where he couldn’t be reached. It unclear if he’d hired an attorney.

