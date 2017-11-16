John Jenkins, a former state legislator and mayor of both Lewiston and Auburn, has registered with the Maine Ethics Commission as a candidate for governor in 2018.

Jenkins, a motivational speaker and martial arts expert, was elected to the state Senate representing Lewiston in 1996. He also won a 2007 write-in campaign to become the mayor of Auburn.

Jenkins, 65, is a New Jersey native but has lived in Maine for decades. He also made a bid as a write-in candidate for governor in 2010, announcing his campaign just eight weeks before the election that was won by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Jenkins, an independent, becomes the 19th candidate to enter the race for the Blaine House.

This story will be updated.

