WATERVILLE — The Great Charity Game Show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at O’Briens Pub in the Best Western, Main Street.

Proceeds from the event will benefit two non-profit organizations which work with children in central Maine, the Kiwanis Club and Recycled Shakespeare Company.

Tickets cost $20, or $140 for a table of eight. For tickets, call 514-3821 or 314-8607.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.