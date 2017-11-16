AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:09 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Bridge Street.

8:08 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Bridge Street.

8:58 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

9:55 a.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on one charge of keeping an unlicensed dog, and a second charge related to rabies vaccinations, after a dog bite was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:31 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

1:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

1:32 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

1:55 p.m., a 55-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise) and harassment, after disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.

3:47 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Boothby Street.

4:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Street.

4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

4:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue and Senator Way.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

5:55 p.m., a 28-year-old Chelsea woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hope Way.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:31 p.m., a 31-year-old Sidney woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sarahs Street.

8:43 p.m., a 21-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Route 3 and West River Road.

10:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Thursday at 4:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 3:55 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Brunswick Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:04 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Front Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 1 p.m., assault was reported on Academy Road.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Monmouth Road.

RANDOLPH

Wednesday at 5:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., Terry J. Sounier, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, after an attempt to locate was performed on Washington Street.

3:18 p.m., Alexander Arthur Meserve, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal trespass, after criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 11:16 a.m., a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on a warrant, on Water Street.

