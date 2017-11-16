LEWISTON — Police say they have charged four juvenile suspects in connection with the Tuesday night break-in that caused damage at the armory on Central Avenue.
Lewiston detectives used surveillance video to identify the suspects, according to a statement from Lewiston Police Department.
The four suspects — ages 13 and 14 — were charged with aggravated criminal mischief and burglary, according to the statement. Both charges are felonies. Police say damage exceeded $200,000 — which elevated the criminal mischief charge.
Jason Hanken, superintendent of the Lewiston Recreation Division, said the vandals spray-painted graffiti on the gym floor and set off fire extinguishers. The glass front of a vending machine was smashed and items were taken. Eggs were taken from a refrigerator and flung about the building.
City officials said security cameras had been installed at the armory five months ago. Police did not say what they found in the footage.