A former New York man was sentenced in federal court in Portland Thursday to 15 months in prison for transporting a woman across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.

Donovan Miller, 30, formerly of Brooklyn in New York City, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy Torresen to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $500 restitution to the woman.

According to authorities, Miller and the victim traveled from Portland to New York City by bus on March 29, 2014. Miller then took the victim to a hotel and introduced her to another woman. Advertisements presenting the victim as a prostitute were posted on Backpage.com, using the phone number of the woman that Miller introduced the victim to in New York.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland said Maine is one of six districts nationwide using an Anti-Trafficking Coordination Team, which draws resources from the departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Labor to crack down on forced labor and sex trafficking.

