A Rangeley man missing since last week was found overnight in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Robert Wetherbee was found sleeping in his pickup by Foxborough police, according to Maine State Police. Wetherbee, 75, had left Maine in a blue pickup truck on Nov. 8 but never arrived at his destination in Connecticut.

Police throughout New England were looking for Wetherbee after his family reported him missing.

