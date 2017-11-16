IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., crews from area towns responded to a report of a structure fire on Pease Hill Road.

Thursday at 9:01 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gustafson Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pleasant Street.

5:32 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Summit Street.

10:19 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:05 p.m., a complaint was taken from River Road.

2:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.

4:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 1:43 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Moosehead Trail.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

Thursday at 3:36 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of a domestic disturbance on Bigelow Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., a fight was reported on Oak Street.

9:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from High Street.

10:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Trafton Road.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 11:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Rome Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 4:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.

1:12 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

5:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.

6:36 p.m., court paperwork was served on Water Street.

9:12 p.m., a warning was issued because of noise on North Avenue.

9:33 p.m., police made an arrest after a noise complaint on North Avenue.

Thursday at 3:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:30 a.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the first of several calls to police reporting burglaries of motor vehicles was received in the area of King Street, Gray Avenue and Gold Street in the city’s South End.

6:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Gray Street.

7:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a restaurant on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a pawn shop on Spring Street.

1:53 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Walmart.

3:18 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at a pub on the Concourse.

3:35 p.m., a person was reported missing from Oak Street.

5:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.

11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Augusta Road.

7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a shop on Cushman Road.

10:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at apartments on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., John Harold Dow, 47, of Fort Kent, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, operating under the influence, reckless conduct, criminal threatening and driving to endanger.

8:49 a.m., Harold Verhey, 64, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

