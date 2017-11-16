IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., crews from area towns responded to a report of a structure fire on Pease Hill Road.
Thursday at 9:01 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on River Road.
IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gustafson Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pleasant Street.
5:32 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Summit Street.
10:19 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:05 p.m., a complaint was taken from River Road.
2:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.
4:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 1:43 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Moosehead Trail.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
Thursday at 3:36 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of a domestic disturbance on Bigelow Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., a fight was reported on Oak Street.
9:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from High Street.
10:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Trafton Road.
IN ROME, Wednesday at 11:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Rome Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 4:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Palmyra Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.
1:12 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.
5:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.
6:36 p.m., court paperwork was served on Water Street.
9:12 p.m., a warning was issued because of noise on North Avenue.
9:33 p.m., police made an arrest after a noise complaint on North Avenue.
Thursday at 3:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:30 a.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the first of several calls to police reporting burglaries of motor vehicles was received in the area of King Street, Gray Avenue and Gold Street in the city’s South End.
6:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Gray Street.
7:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.
12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a restaurant on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a pawn shop on Spring Street.
1:53 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
3:18 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at a pub on the Concourse.
3:35 p.m., a person was reported missing from Oak Street.
5:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.
11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Augusta Road.
7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a shop on Cushman Road.
10:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at apartments on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., John Harold Dow, 47, of Fort Kent, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, operating under the influence, reckless conduct, criminal threatening and driving to endanger.
8:49 a.m., Harold Verhey, 64, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.