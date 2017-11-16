P.A.W.S. Auction for the Animals is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St. in Rockport. The event will feature a live and a silent auction, appetizers, carving station, a cash bar and holiday music.

Bidding for the online portion of the auction opened Nov. 13, and will close at 9 p.m. Nov. 28. The online and live event auctions feature a variety of items such as vacations, art work, concert and theater tickets, professional services, jewelry, books, clothing, gift certificates for restaurants and stores throughout the state and items for your pet.

Sponsors for the fundraiser are The Samoset Resort, Key Bank, Rockport Automotive, Hastings & Valleau Wealth Advisors, PenBay Veterinary Associates, PuddleDuck Boarding, Downeast Dog News, Blueberry Broadcasting, Maine Coast Construction, Clearbrook SeniorCare and the Irving Service Station in Camden.

The shelter needs help and support to continue providing shelter, food and medical attention to homeless animals that need a second chance.

Tickets cost $35 each, to purchase tickets, visit pawsadoption.org.

