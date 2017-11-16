GRAY — The National Weather Service says a mix of rain and snow is in store for parts of Maine and New Hampshire.

A band of mainly light snow or a rain and snow mix is expected to move across central and northern New Hampshire, and southwestern Maine on Thursday morning. That could make for some slippery roads.

Beyond that, moderate to heavy rain is possible for southeast New Hampshire and coastal Maine through Thursday night, with some snow for a brief time in central Maine.

National Weather Service forecast for total snowfall through 7 p.m. Friday:

