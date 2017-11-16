Sanford police on Thursday released the name of a 75-year-old patron who was seriously injured when a car slammed through the wall of a diner where he was eating with his wife.

Following the crash at Third Alarm Diner, Rodney Fitzgerald of Sanford was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford, then flown by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Fitzgerald sustained possible internal injuries and was in serious condition on Tuesday, police said.

Police said no update on Fitzgerald’s condition was available Thursday and a spokesperson for Maine Medical Center said no information about the patient was available.

Police said three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Washington Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and one hit the diner at 47 Washington St., injuring patrons inside. Officials did not know if Fitzgerald was hit by the car or flying debris.

The driver of the car that hit the diner, Mark Nolet, 28, of Sanford, was arrested and charged with driving without a license. Police said Nolet failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling east on Washington Street, causing the vehicles to collide. Nolet’s car then hit a car stopped at the stop sign on Pioneer Avenue and Washington Street and careened off that car and into the diner.

Nolet is scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on Jan. 9.

The Sanford Fire Department said the car was traveling on Pioneer Avenue when it crossed over onto Washington Street and slammed into the diner.

The Third Alarm Diner received extensive damage and will be closed until repairs can be made.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.