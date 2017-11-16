SKOWHEGAN — Members of a local group who want the school board to vote again on changing the “Indians” nickname for high school sports teams are expected to read from a letter voicing their concerns tonight at the regular meeting of the board.

The meeting of the School Administrative District 54 board is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Skowhegan Area Middle School. The letter, addressed to SAD 54 Superintendent Brent Colbry, school board chairman Tim Downing of Smithfield, and the board in general, states that the recent Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce business promotion called “Hunt for the Indian” opened a chance “to help heal the wounds inflicted upon Native Americans who have lived on the banks of the Kennebec for centuries.”

The chamber quickly withdrew the promotion after a barrage of complaints on social media, apologized and promised community meetings with Maine’s Native American tribes.

“As citizens of the communities in SAD 54, we call on the Board of SAD 54 to discontinue the use of the term ‘Indians,'” the letter, signed by more than 20 area professionals, including doctors, lawyers and educators, reads. “We request establishment of a robust educational program devoted to study of the history and culture of local Native Americans as well as cultural sensitivity to all people who might be seen as ‘others.’ In addition we encourage the school’s Civil Rights teams to take leadership in expanding awareness of local Native Americans and their unique challenges.”

The SAD 54 board voted 11-9 to keep the “Indians” nickname in May 2015 after several public meetings and a forum with Maine’s four remaining Native American tribes.

This story will be updated

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.