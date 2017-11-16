BURLINGTON, Vt. — Prosecutors say a Vermont high school student who sent death threats to fellow students, teachers and staff has been “kicked out” of a required mental health program.
A federal judge in Burlington scheduled a hearing on Friday for 19-year-old Josiah Leach, who pleaded guilty last month to transmitting threats as part of a plea deal. A judge allowed Leach to remain free on conditions pending his sentencing in February.
The Burlington Free Press reports prosecutors say Leach has violated those conditions and have asked a judge to determine whether he should be jailed.
Leach originally pleaded not guilty to emailing a “murder list” in April targeting 16 students and staff at South Burlington High School. The threats led to three lockdowns and the cancellation of classes.