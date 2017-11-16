The Thomas Snow Quartet featuring Ken Peplowski will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Maine’s own pianist Tom Snow will share the stage with jazz giant and NYC-based virtuoso clarinetist, Ken Peplowski, Boston bassist, Marty Ballou, and Les Harris, Jr. on drums.
Tickets cost $28 for all seats and are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at 582-7144 or online at johnsonhall.org.