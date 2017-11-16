Two historic West End inns are for sale, reflecting more activity in Portland’s red-hot hospitality market.
The Inn on Carleton and the West End Inn are both listed by Dana Moos, a boutique hospitality broker in Kennebunk. The Victoria-era inns were built in the late-19th century and located in the trendy West End section of the city, near the Arts District.
The Inn on Carleton, at 46 Carleton St., is listed at $1.6 million. It was built just three years after the fire of 1866 that devastated the city, and opened as Portland’s first B&B in the 1970s, according to the listing.
The West End Inn, which is listed on the city’s Register of Historic Homes and built in 1871, is listed at $1.3 million.
Both have six guest rooms with private baths, period details and furnishings and interesting architecture.
The two inns are part of city’s hospitality sector, which is in the midst of a huge expansion. Five hotels are in the pipeline for Portland, representing more than 650 new rooms to the city’s existing base of 2,685 lodging rooms.