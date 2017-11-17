The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be followed by a brief business meeting.

Lunch will cost $7. RSVP is required by calling Jackie McNeill at 622-2419 by Nov. 26.

The program will be “New England Cottontails” with Cory Stearns and Brad Zitske, IFW regional biologists in Gray. Those who attend can learn about Maine’s only endangered terrestrial mammals and Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife’s efforts to increase population of this critically endangered mammal.

For more information, call McNeill at 622-2419.

