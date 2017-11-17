The Maine Association of School Nurses recently named Ann Bouchard Maine’s 2017-18 School Nurse of the Year, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Education.

A has been registered nurse for 40 years, the last 17 of them as a school nurse at Waterville Senior High School in Alternative Organizational Structure 92. Bouchard received a bachelor of science degree in 1977 from Boston College where she majored in nursing and sociology. She was commissioned as a captain in the Air Force in 1978 and completed trainings in USAF Air Command and Staff College, USAF Squadron Officers School, the Flight Nurse course, and the Nurse Oncologist Certification course.

Deborah Braxton, Maine Association of School Nurses, SNOY chairwoman, left, with Ann Bouchard, Maine School Nurse of the Year 2017-18, and Patricia Endsley, last year's School Nurse of the Year. Contributed photo

Bouchard worked concomitantly as a flight nurse for the NY Air National Guard, nurse consultant for Albany Medical Center, and adjunct faculty lecturer for Russell Sage College. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing in 1983 from Russell Sage College and a Master’s degree in Leadership Studies from the University of Southern Maine in 2010, according to the release.

In addition to working full time, Bouchard is an active volunteer in her community, an experienced lecturer and has published some of her written work. She serves on several school committees, in addition to the Kennebec Valley Community Action; Hardy Girls, Healthy Women; Alfond Youth Center Board of Directors and as docent for Colby College museum. She has been a clinical supervisor for University of Maine in Orono nursing students.

Bouchard has received numerous awards including, awards from the Waterville Board of Education, the Faculty Renaissance Award, Outstanding Educator, United States Air Force Air National Guard Nurse of the Year, Air Force Commendation Medals with Oak Leaf Cluster, as well as a Yearbook dedication from the Waterville High School class of 2005.

Her colleagues frequently describe her as “dedicated, unselfish, committed to the needs of all students, and willing to help with anything at a moment’s notice.” According to the nurses who nominated her, “Her leadership style is transformational and defined by deep and authentic connections,” according to the release.

As School Nurse of the Year, Bouchard receives a cash award of $500 and will be acknowledged as the Maine School Nurse of the Year at the National Association of School Nurses annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, in June 2018. The program is administered by the Maine Association of School Nurses. Nominations for School Nurse of the Year are accepted each year beginning in March.

