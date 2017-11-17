You’ll notice the wind today will be the main weather feature behind a cold front that passed offshore during the night. This wind has ushered in dryer and chillier air so temperatures will not reach 50 degrees or even come close.

The amount of sunlight each day continues to dwindle with the gap between sunrise and sunset shrinking another 40 minutes until it reaches its yearly minimum about a month from now.

MORE RAIN, BUT SOME MOUNTAIN SNOW

We’re in a fast weather regime and the next weather system takes aim on Northern New England for Saturday evening. As the system moves toward the east any morning sunshine tomorrow will fade and skies will become mostly cloudy. The rain should hold off for most of the daylight hours, though.

Showers will turn to more of a steady rain Saturday night. I’m not expecting a big rain event, but certainly around half an inch or so. This is enough to make it quite wet overnight.

Snow isn’t an issue with this system for most of us; however, in the mountains it will be just cold enough for snow. This means a few inches of wet snow is possible overnight before it mixes with and even changes to rain Sunday morning. The system will move out Sunday with afternoon clearing and a gusty wind.

DRY PATTERN THANKSGIVING WEEK

Temperatures on Sunday will be milder. I expect readings in the morning to be well into the 40s, but they will fall after 1 or 2 p.m. Another blast of cold air will move in Sunday night. On Monday temperatures will remain below 40 degrees over the region, and stay around or just under freezing in the mountains. Expect temperatures to be in the mid-30s along the coast, still quite chilly.

There’s a lot of traveling that takes place next week. The good news is that the weather will cooperate. Tuesday through Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonably cool. Temperatures will be mildest, in the upper 40s, on Tuesday, but Thanksgiving Day will be quite chilly. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 20s to mid-30s during many of the morning football games and nearing only 40 in the afternoon.

Have a great weekend.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

