SOUTH CHINA — The 15th annual Mr. EA competition will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in the James V. Nelson gymnasium, 309 Windsor Road.

Ten senior boys will compete in the categories of talent, recreational wear, and personal interview for the coveted title of “Mr. EA.”

Admission will cost $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will benefit the class of 2018.

For more information, call Betsy Benner at 445-2964.

