A Michigan woman claims former President George H.W. Bush grabbed her buttocks during a fundraiser for his re-election campaign over two decades ago, making her the eighth person to accuse Bush of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with CNN, the now 55-year-old woman said Bush squeezed her rear during a photo-op at a campaign event in Dearborn, Mich., in April 1992. The woman, who did not give her name, said her father was also posing for the photo when Bush touched her.

“We got closer together for a family photo and it was like ‘Holy crap!’ ” the woman said. “It was like a gentle squeeze.”

The woman said she was stunned and just kept smiling for the cameras. Dozens of people, including Secret Service agents, were present. For years, she said she rationalized the incident as “an accident” but, as several women came forward with similar accounts, the woman felt compelled to tell her story.

“All the focus has been on ‘He’s old.’ OK, but he wasn’t old when it happened to me,” she said. “I’ve been debating what to do about it.”

