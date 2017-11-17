AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

9:47 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

10:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:55 a.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Pierce Drive.

11:07 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

11:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pet Haven Lane.

12:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hope Way.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

12:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

1:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:49 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Street.

3:56 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Church Hill Road.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

5:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:18 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sewall Street and Western Avenue.

5:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Hope Way.

6:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Street.

11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

5:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road and Northern Avenue.

6:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

CHELSEA

Thursday at 1:56 a.m., online threats were reported by a caller on Collins Road.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 8:46 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Middle Street.

8:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Balsam Drive.

Friday at 12:23 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Balsam Drive.

6:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 5:33 a.m., threatening was reported on Karen Avenue.

READFIELD

Thursday at 7:06 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, theft by unauthorized use of property and aggravated criminal mischief, after an investigation was performed on Brainard Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 1:29 p.m., Marianne Christian, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, after a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:35 p.m., Shawn Liggetto, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants, after an attempt to locate was performed on Hospital Street.

9:15 p.m., Tricia L. Barry, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release, after violating conditions of release was reported on Drew Street.

