AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

9:47 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

10:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:55 a.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Pierce Drive.

11:07 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

11:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pet Haven Lane.

12:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hope Way.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

12:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

1:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:49 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Street.

3:56 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Church Hill Road.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

5:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:18 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sewall Street and Western Avenue.

5:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Hope Way.

6:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Street.

11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

5:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road and Northern Avenue.

6:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

CHELSEA

Thursday at 1:56 a.m., online threats were reported by a caller on Collins Road.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 8:46 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Middle Street.

8:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Balsam Drive.

Friday at 12:23 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Balsam Drive.

6:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 5:33 a.m., threatening was reported on Karen Avenue.

READFIELD

Thursday at 7:06 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, theft by unauthorized use of property and aggravated criminal mischief, after an investigation was performed on Brainard Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 1:29 p.m., Marianne Christian, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, after a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:35 p.m., Shawn Liggetto, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants, after an attempt to locate was performed on Hospital Street.

9:15 p.m., Tricia L. Barry, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release, after violating conditions of release was reported on Drew Street.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.