AUGUSTA
Thursday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
9:47 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.
10:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:55 a.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.
11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Pierce Drive.
11:07 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.
11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
11:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pet Haven Lane.
12:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hope Way.
12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
12:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
1:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
3:49 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Street.
3:56 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Church Hill Road.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
5:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.
5:18 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sewall Street and Western Avenue.
5:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Hope Way.
6:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Street.
11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.
2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
5:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road and Northern Avenue.
6:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue and Whitten Road.
CHELSEA
Thursday at 1:56 a.m., online threats were reported by a caller on Collins Road.
HALLOWELL
Thursday at 8:46 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Middle Street.
8:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Balsam Drive.
Friday at 12:23 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Balsam Drive.
6:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.
MONMOUTH
Thursday at 5:33 a.m., threatening was reported on Karen Avenue.
READFIELD
Thursday at 7:06 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, theft by unauthorized use of property and aggravated criminal mischief, after an investigation was performed on Brainard Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Thursday at 1:29 p.m., Marianne Christian, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, after a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:35 p.m., Shawn Liggetto, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants, after an attempt to locate was performed on Hospital Street.
9:15 p.m., Tricia L. Barry, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release, after violating conditions of release was reported on Drew Street.