The staff of Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville honored their resident veterans in a special ceremony held at the facility Nov. 9.

Special guests in attendance included the Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, Inland Hospital President John Dalton, Lakewood Administrator Shannon Lockwood, members of the American Legion, Beacon Hospice Team and Chaplain Rev. John Bilowith, guest trumpet player Nicholas Connelly and Lakewood veterans, residents, staff, family and friends.

Roland Michaud, veteran of the Navy who served in WWII, shakes hands with Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro. On his left are, Yvette Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, Navy veteran, Russ Perham Army and Airforce veteran Inland Hospital president John Dalton, right, hands out certificates of recognition. Contributed photo Members of the American Legion saluted the Lakewood veterans after the ceremonial playing of "Taps"; I do not know the names of the Legion members. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Nine veterans were honored at this ceremony including three World War II veterans and two who served in the Korean War.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.