The staff of Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville honored their resident veterans in a special ceremony held at the facility Nov. 9.
Special guests in attendance included the Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, Inland Hospital President John Dalton, Lakewood Administrator Shannon Lockwood, members of the American Legion, Beacon Hospice Team and Chaplain Rev. John Bilowith, guest trumpet player Nicholas Connelly and Lakewood veterans, residents, staff, family and friends.
Nine veterans were honored at this ceremony including three World War II veterans and two who served in the Korean War.