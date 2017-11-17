AUGUSTA — At a hearing where a Lewiston oral surgeon is fighting to keep his license in the face of allegations of incompetence and cruelty, Dr. Jan Kippax said he’s no longer allowed to treat patients covered by MaineCare.

Kippax said that because about half his patients rely on MaineCare to pay for dental work, the move is making it difficult for him to stay in business. MaineCare is the state’s Medicaid program, which pays the medical expenses of people who are unable to pay.

“My numbers have gone way, way down,” he told five members of the Maine Board of Dental Practice on Friday.

He said that given the charges levied against him and publicity about them, it is is difficult to continue his Main Street practice.

Almost two years after the first of a handful of complaints lodged against him, Kippax testified at a hearing that may force him out of the profession.

Friday marked the third day of testimony in the ongoing administrative trial heard by dental board members who are weighing the testimony of patients, experts and Kippax.

During the first two days of testimony in September, five of his former patients described experiences with Kippax that left them so shaken they reported his actions to the dental board for possible sanction.

They alleged that Kippax had failed to control their pain, allowed bleeding to go untreated, restrained them improperly and refused to stop extractions when they pleaded with him to cease.

Kippax kicked off his testimony Friday by strongly denying allegations he had improperly restrained patients. He said the charges made him feel “extremely agitated” because “there’s no need to hold these people down. There’s no need for restraint.”

He also denied doing anything improper, insisting he had followed procedures put in place to ensure that patients were informed and cared for.

One of those patients, Catherine Clavet of Danville, told the dental overseers weeks ago that when she went to KIppax, she wound up screaming in pain and could feel him “cutting, twisting, pulling teeth, grinding, stitching” and more as she swallowed blood and tried without success to make him halt the procedure.

Kippax admitted Friday she had been “extremely combative” but denied mistreating her or refusing to listen to her protests.

The hearing is expected to consider more testimony this weekend from Kippax, some former employees and at least one expert witness who is scheduled to appear Saturday. It appears doubtful the case will be resolved soon.

The board has the power to censure or fine Kippax as well as pulling his license to practice. Last winter, it agreed to suspend him temporarily pending the outcome of the hearing, but didn’t move ahead on the proceedings until long after the 30-day suspension expired.

Kippax began to practice again last summer and is fighting to preserve both his license and reputation. He has strongly denied doing anything wrong.

This story will be updated.

