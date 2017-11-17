As a parent of a child with asthma and a teacher of students with breathing problems, I was glad to see this newspaper’s coverage of the Clean Power Plan repeal (Our View: Maine will suffer from EPA chief’s pro-coal stand,” Oct. 10). The U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to revoke the Clean Power Plan gives power plants a license to pollute. This action puts children and other vulnerable populations in harm’s way due to air pollution and climate change. This is unacceptable.

The Clean Power Plan, adopted by EPA in 2015, would have substantially reduced carbon pollution and other emissions from power plants, and prevented an estimated 90,000 asthma attacks in children and 3,600 premature deaths each year once fully implemented.

Revoking this life-saving plan denies Americans these health protections, and is inconsistent with the EPA’s core mission of protecting public health and the environment. The EPA must act to reduce emissions from carbon pollution because it drives climate change and endangers human health, a responsibility under the Clean Air Act that was affirmed by the Supreme Court. Climate change leads to warmer temperatures and wildfires, increasing smog formation and particle pollution that cause asthma attacks and premature deaths.

Children with asthma, including my son and the 21,726 children suffering from asthma in Maine, need healthy air. I call on Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to take steps to ensure that EPA follows the law and protects our health from unlimited carbon pollution. Don’t let the EPA roll back the Clean Power Plan.

Patricia Salpietro

Readfield

