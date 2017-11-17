Maine’s jobless rate continues to maintain historic lows.

The state’s preliminary October unemployment rate is 3.5 percent, down slightly from September’s rate of 3.7 percent and also below the October 2016 rate of 3.9 percent.

It is the 25th consecutive month the state’s jobless rate has been at or below 4.0 percent, according to a release from the Maine Department of Labor.

The U.S. preliminary unemployment rate of 4.1 percent for October was little changed from 4.2 percent for September and down from 4.8 percent one year ago.

The New England unemployment rate averaged 3.8 percent. New Hampshire had the lowest unemployment rate in New England at 2.7 percent, followed by 2.9 percent in Vermont, then Maine, followed by 3.7 percent in Massachusetts, 4.2 percent in Rhode Island and 4.5 percent in Connecticut.

The Maine Labor Department said the number of unemployed was down 2,200 over the year to 25,000.

