WATERVILLE — A one-vehicle crash that slowed traffic Friday morning on Waterville Commons Drive probably was the result of a medical event, according to police.

A 72-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup at 10:30 a.m. toward upper Main Street when he apparently suffered a medical event, causing him to go off the road near Bangor Savings Bank and hit two poles, according to Deputy Chief Bill Bonney.

Police and rescue personnel were the first to arrive at the scene and found the man, whose identity was withheld because his family had not been notified, to be unresponsive and without a pulse. They performed CPR until Delta Ambulance arrived and continued to work with the man. They were able to revive him at the scene, Bonney said.

He was taken to the Thayer Center for Health and was expected to be transferred Friday to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police shut down both outbound lanes of the road for about an hour, re-purposing an inbound lane for outbound traffic, to investigate the accident and determine whether it caused a medical event or was the result of one. While the investigation is ongoing, Bonney said it appears the medical event caused the accident.

The truck had damage to its front wheel but Bonney did not know if it would be deemed a total loss.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

