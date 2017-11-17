IN BENTON, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:31 p.m., a scam was reported on Dunlap Lane.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Circle.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Western Avenue.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Terrace.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., a scam was reported on Rowell Street.

1:23 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 8:57 a.m., theft was reported on Lane Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 11:49 a.m., theft was reported on Barker Road.

1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Sunrise View Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

8:44 a.m., theft was reported on Ayer Street.

2:43 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pleasant Street.

4:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Buddies Groceries.

9:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Church Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Mud Pond Road.

Friday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ox Bow Road.

7:41 a.m., theft was reported on Ox Bow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Back Road.

6:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

8:38 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Prescelly Drive.

10:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Varney Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported at Mount Saint Joseph’s.

12:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Colby Street.

12:11 p.m., fraud was reported at the Post Office.

1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

5:54 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest in Walmart.

6:22 p.m., theft was reported at the Waterville Public Library.

Friday at 1:10 a.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Western Court.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Rosseau and Frawley streets.

5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Friday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday, John Jackson, 36, of Clarkson, was arrested on a warrant.

Daniel Rowe, 59, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday, Alexander Allan, 37, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of arson.

James Doyle III, 33, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:33 p.m., Linsey Ellen Marie Soucy, 23, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:49 p.m., James M. Kenney, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7 p.m., Christian J. Rowden, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

7:52 p.m., Lonny Lyons, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

Friday at 1:39 a.m., Page S. Antone, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:49 a.m., Andrea Michelle Moody, 46, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.