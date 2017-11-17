IN BENTON, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:31 p.m., a scam was reported on Dunlap Lane.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Circle.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Western Avenue.
4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Terrace.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., a scam was reported on Rowell Street.
1:23 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Old Point Avenue.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 8:57 a.m., theft was reported on Lane Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 11:49 a.m., theft was reported on Barker Road.
1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Sunrise View Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.
8:44 a.m., theft was reported on Ayer Street.
2:43 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pleasant Street.
4:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Buddies Groceries.
9:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Church Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Mud Pond Road.
Friday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ox Bow Road.
7:41 a.m., theft was reported on Ox Bow Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Back Road.
6:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
8:38 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Prescelly Drive.
10:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Varney Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported at Mount Saint Joseph’s.
12:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Colby Street.
12:11 p.m., fraud was reported at the Post Office.
1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
5:54 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest in Walmart.
6:22 p.m., theft was reported at the Waterville Public Library.
Friday at 1:10 a.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Western Court.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Rosseau and Frawley streets.
5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
Friday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday, John Jackson, 36, of Clarkson, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel Rowe, 59, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.
Friday, Alexander Allan, 37, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of arson.
James Doyle III, 33, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and after suspension.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:33 p.m., Linsey Ellen Marie Soucy, 23, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:49 p.m., James M. Kenney, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
7 p.m., Christian J. Rowden, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
7:52 p.m., Lonny Lyons, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.
Friday at 1:39 a.m., Page S. Antone, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.
SUMMONS
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:49 a.m., Andrea Michelle Moody, 46, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.