Three people were charged with drug offenses Friday after police searched an apartment at 37 Madison Ave. in Madison, according to police.

James McInnis, 37, of Madison, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation after his conviction for a home invasion robbery, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said late Friday afternoon. McInnis also was charged with possession of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class C felony.

His wife, Jessica McInnis, 38, of Madison, was issued a summons for possession of heroin.

Eliaildy Javier, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested and charged with felony class B trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Lt. Carl Gottardi II led a team of nine officers including Somerset County Sheriff’s Office detectives, patrol deputies, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agent assigned to the sheriff’s office, and probation officers, Lancaster said in a news release.

During a search of the apartment, police seized a large amount of illicit drug-related material including heroin, cutting agents, digital scales, loaded and used hypodermic needles, drug-related documentation, drug-related paraphernalia and a loaded 20-gauge shotgun, he said.

Once all of the seized items are tested and weighed and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office has been consulted, additional charges will be forthcoming, Lancaster said.

This investigation revealed that large amounts of cocaine and heroin allegedly were being sold from the residence. Initial court dates for the three are scheduled for January 2018.

“We have continuous investigations going on in several communities within the county that are drug-related. This is just one of them,” Lancaster said.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

