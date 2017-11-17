Police shut down parts of three streets Friday night as they searched for a man with a semiautomatic handgun who robbed the Key Bank on Auburn Street Friday afternoon, threatening and employees and demanding cash before fleeing on foot toward the back of the Northgate Shopping Center.

The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. Police would not say how much money was taken.

Portland police released this photo Friday night showing the man who robbed the KeyBank branch at 85 Auburn St. around 2 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a wig with long black hair when he robbed the bank. Eyewitnesses described him as white, thin, and having a deep voice. He was last seen on Brook Road, police said in a statement. The police ask anyone with information to call them at 207-874-8575.

The FBI, Maine State Police and Falmouth police joined city police in a manhunt that closed down the neighborhood near the intersection of Presumpscot Street and Ocean Avenue for hours. People who live in the area said they had been told to remain inside their homes.

The suspect remained at large late Friday night.

Police had reopened the intersection of Presumpscot and Ocean just south of the Falmouth line just after 9 p.m., but police vehicles remained parked outside 1021 Ocean Ave. A trophy shop is listed at that address, but it appeared as if someone lived in a house on the property, too.

