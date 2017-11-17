Maine’s Transgender Community will observe the Transgender Day of Remembrance from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Monument Square in Portland, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Eastport Hall on the Umaine Augusta Campus in Bangor .

The Transgender Day of Remembrance was created to raise awareness about the high rates of murder and violence faced by transgender people in the U.S. and globally.

This year’s vigil will feature speeches from local transgender community members about the impact and meaning of the remembrance, as well as their own personal experiences of violence in Maine. Throughout, volunteers will read the complete list of names of those lost, concluding with a powerful moment of silence.

For more information, visit mainetransnet.org/transgender-day-of-remembrance/.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.