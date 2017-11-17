MERCER — Friends of The Hill will host Hippie Holiday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Mercer Community Center, 1015 Beech Hill Road.
Vendor space is available to rent for $25 per table.
To reserve a table or for more information, email [email protected].
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.