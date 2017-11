MADISON — The Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 39, Madison, seeks vendors for its 32nd annual craft fair. The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the American Legion Hall, 20 Maple St.

Proceeds from rentals will benefit scholarships at two local high school.

To reserve a table, call 696-8289.

