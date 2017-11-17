Nation & World
increase font size
Abusive passengers captured on video show how (not) to behave in a rideshare
A Texas assistant district attorney who was fired after she drunkenly threatened an Uber driver is a recent example – and one not to follow.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.